'I think it’s overkill' Neighbors concerned over Pelican Bay sidewalk expansion

NAPLES, Fla. — Home to golf courses, wildlife, and beachside condos, the Pelican Bay community in Naples is a slice of paradise cherished by many - like Doris Bachman, who moved here from Long Island nearly 20 years ago.

“We’re lucky to be here," says Bachman.

Recently, a sidewalk expansion project entered phase two - which would expand sidewalks along Pelican Bay Boulevard from four feet wide to six feet. In the process, dozens of trees are expected to be removed.

Bachman believes the project is unnecessary.

“I think it’s overkill," she says.

The project is being handled by the Pelican Bay Services Division, which operates under the direction of Collier County.

Phase two - which started on July 7th, includes getting rid of trees that are in the way of construction and re-setting pavers.

It's disappointing news for people like Bachman, who says she wants to preserve the integrity of her home.

“They’re coming down to look at it and I probably don’t have a chance because it’s been approved and in the works now. But I think that where there’s life, there’s hope," she says.

You can find additional information for the Pelican Bay sidewalk expansion project by clicking here, here, and here.

