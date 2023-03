COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 85 are currently blocked due to an injury crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash involves a semi-tractor and trailer, black sedan, Dodge Ram pickup, and possibly a fourth vehicle.

Emergency responders are on scene and additional responders are on the way to assist with traffic. FHP advises to please use an alternate route if possible.