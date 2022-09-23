Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples is reminding residents to stay informed and prepared as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact Southwest Florida.

All residents and visitors are encouraged to review their preparedness plans. You can install the Naples Fire-Rescue mobile app to receive alerts and updates, or visit the City of Naples website. You can also sign up for the Naples CodeRED alert system here.

Some tips from the city include making a family emergency plan, an emergency supply kit, a pet disaster kit and knowing your evacuation zone.