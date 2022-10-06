Hurricane Ian yard debris now accepted at recycling drop-off centers

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County residents now have the option to take their hurricane yard debris, free of charge, to four Recycling Drop-Off Centers.

Debris will not be accepted from businesses or contractors.

These locations are open only to Collier County residents with proper identification.

Marco Island Recycling Drop-Off Center, 990 Chalmer Drive, Marco Island

Naples Airport Recycling Drop-Off Center,2640 Corporate Flight Rd, Naples

Tim Nance Collier County Recycling Center, 825 39th Avenue NE, Naples (near the Fairgrounds)

Immokalee Transfer Station at 700 Stockade Road, Immokalee

The Recycling Drop-Off Centers are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Residents can also choose to leave hurricane debris curbside for collection. Hurricane debris should be placed in separate piles of yard waste, construction and demolition (furniture, carpet), household hazardous waste, electronic waste and appliances.