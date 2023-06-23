Watch Now
Humane Society Naples waiving adoption fees as part of statewide event

Fees will be waived all weekend.
Victoria Vitkovska
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jun 23, 2023
NAPLES, Fla. — Humane Society Naples is waiving its adoption fees this weekend, June 23 through June 25, as part of Petco Love's statewide Mega Adoption Event.

Their mission is to find homes for 5,000 dogs and cats in shelters.

Adoption fees will be waived at the following locations:

  • Humane Society Naples (370 Airport Pulling Rd. N) Friday, June 23, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, June 24 - 25 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • von Arx Adoption Center (2400-7 Immokalee Rd.) Friday, June 23 11 a.m. -5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, June 24-25 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Collier County Domestic Animal Services and Lee County Domestic Animal Services are also participating.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

