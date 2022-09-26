Humane Society holds immunization clinic while transferring animals due to Ian

NAPLES, Fla. — The Humane Society of Naples finds itself in the peculiar position of welcoming in animals for one purpose on Monday, while at the same time ushering dozens of animals out of the building.

The purpose for both causes is the same — Hurricane Ian, which was upgraded from tropical storm status at 5 a.m.

Monday's immunization clinic, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is intended for people who may need to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their shots before entering pet-friendly shelters.

Pre-registration is not required to take part but is recommended.

Some animals are being transferred from the shelter in order to keep them safe amid possible wind and flood damage. The clearance also makes room for any pets that get displaced and to house any animals from harder-hit shelters.

Humane Society of Naples says they are preparing their mobile veterinary clinic and Special Response team for any animal-related emergency that comes from Ian's wake.