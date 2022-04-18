High-speed chase in Naples leads to arrest of burglary suspects

NAPLES, Fla. — Suspects led sheriff’s deputies in Collier County on a 100-miles-per hour chase through the streets of Naples this weekend.

It began when a resident of Gulfshore Apartments off Pine Ridge Road called 911 after seeing someone break into cars.

That led to the high-speed chase and two suspects from Broward County in jail.

“It kinda upsets me a little bit,” said Gulfshore resident Wally Fredrickson. “I’ve thought about that happening here because there’s a lot of people coming in and out of here at night.”

At around 4 a.m. Sunday, Collier County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about people breaking into multiple cars here at this North Naples complex.

When deputies arrived, they say 20-year-old Daeshauna Robinson was driving a white Toyota car that fled when the sheriff tried to pull it over.

The arrest report says Robinson drove at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, and fled for close to 14 miles before the vehicle was stopped using stop sticks.

Robinson and 23-year-old Donavan Thompson were arrested. Witnesses reported seeing a third suspect, but deputies did not find another person.

Fredrickson said this is the first time he’s heard of car burglaries at Gulfshore.

“No, I’ve never seen anything,” he said. “It’s the first I’ve seen since I’ve been here, and I’ve been here over three years.”

In the suspects’ vehicle, deputies found two semi-automatic handguns with ammunition they say were possibly stolen.

Both Robinson and Thompson were charged with two counts of felony burglary. Robinson is charged with high-speed fleeing of a law enforcement officer, as well as driving without a license.

Collier County sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement that his office has “made good on its commitment to arrest individuals who come from outside our community to commit felonious activity here.”

In his statement, Rambosk also said people can help prevent these types of burglaries by locking their cars and removing valuables.