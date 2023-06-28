Hide, Lock, Take; Tips from Collier County Sheriff's Office to prevent car theft

NAPLES, Fla. — On Wednesday Collier County Sheriff's Deputies headed out to Veterans Community Park in Naples to pass out cards to remind the community to lock their doors, don't leave valuables inside their cars, and be aware of their surroundings.

CCSO saying thieves continue to target unlocked vehicles in Collier County and they want to make you aware of the several recent vehicle break-ins that have happened due to thieves using a tool to punch out door locks or smashing a window.

Additionally during many of the break-ins the stolen items were left in plain view.

The Sheriff's Office states vehicle break-ins are crimes of opportunity as thieves tend to look through vehicle windows to see if there are valuables inside.

The tips on the cards that were passed out by deputies to the community state to:



HIDE your valuables LOCK your vehicle TAKE your keys/fob with you

Be aware of your surroundings and if you see something suspicious call 911 or the non-emergency line at 239-252-9300