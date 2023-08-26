Watch Now
Helicopter crashes near Immokalee Airport, 1 person hospitalized

Immokalee Regional Airport
Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 26, 2023
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A helicopter crashed near the Immokalee Regional Airport Saturday around 12:30 p.m., leaving one person hospitalized and two others injured.

According to the Immokalee Fire Control District (IFD), the helicopter landed upside down on the airport's property. One of the three passenger was still inside the aircraft when crews arrived on scene.

Two passengers sustained minor injuries while a third was airlifted to Gulf Coast Hospital.

Collier County Sheriff's Office and Collier EMS, along with the North Collier and Greater Naples Fire departments assisted IFD.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

