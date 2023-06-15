Heat advisory issued for Collier County through Friday evening

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Collier County until 7 p.m. Friday.
This comes as the heat index is expected to reach between 105 and 110 degrees. Heat index measures the combination of relative humidity and air temperature to determine what the apparent temperature is to the human body.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Here are some steps you can take to beat the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- NEVER leave young children or pets in a car alone — even with the AC on
- If possible, schedule strenuous outdoor activities for the early morning or evening, or schedule frequent breaks in cool, shaded areas
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.