Hearing put on hold for man accused of breaking into Naples home and assaulting a woman

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies are calling the allegations "disturbing" after a man broke into a Naples home early Sunday morning.

22-year-old Carlos Lozanos-Lara facess multiple charges after sneaking into a Collier County woman's home while she was sleeping. The charges include sexual assault, burglary, resisting an officer with violence, and battery.

On Tuesday, Lozanos-Lara appeared in court via video call, when the process hit a snag.

According to court documents, a woman of at least 64 years of age was sleeping in her bed when Lozanos-Lara broke in through a sliding door.

Detectives said the victim reported Lozanos-Lara was naked and touching himself by the side of her bed and tried to grab her. Once law enforcement arrived on the scene, he then tried to kick and bite the officers while they took him into custody.

"The allegation in the booking sheet includes the defendant was in the victim’s residence, I believe at approximately four o'clock in the morning, masturbating while he was touching the victim," said Judge Rob Crown.

Prosecutors said the allegations are dangerous enough that the court should hold Loranzos-Lara in jail without bond, but the public defender said he never received the paperwork required for that motion. The State admitted to not filing the motion.

In court, Judge Crown said the charges are serious for Lozanos-Lara, but if prosecutors want the suspect to be held in jail without bond they will have to file the correct paperwork.

"Is there any reason you could not provide that to her in advance of this hearing?" the Judge asked the state.

”No, your Honor. I can just say that it was given to me by Mr. Stewart at 1:20 p.m. today," the State responded.

Judge Crown asked the Public Defender's Office if they would like to move forward without reviewing the motion, or hold off for another day.

“Your Honor, I will have to object to rolling this any further or not allowing us an opportunity to review the motion as this was rolled 24 hours in which time the State had the efficient ability to provide the court with that motion," the Public Defender's Office responded.

Judge Crown ultimately ruled the State had to have the motion in by 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to determine whether a bond will be set.