Habitat of Collier receives $25k from Scripps Howard Fund

Fox 4's Trent Aric helps present Habitat for Humanity of Collier County with $25,000 as part of the Scripps Howard Fund's Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The Scripps Howard Fund is the philanthropic arm of Fox 4's owners, The E. W. Scripps Company. Donate here: https://www.fox4now.com/gives
Posted at 8:04 AM, Nov 01, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — Since Ian's landfall, Fox 4's parent company has been asking employees and viewers from its stations across the country to donate to a special relief fund operated by their philanthropic arm, The Scripps Howard Fund.

As of Oct. 25, the fund raised more than $500,000 which will benefit organizations working to help Southwest Florida recover from this historic storm.

Tuesday, the first $25,000 of that money was presented to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County. Habitat's intervention helps people afford housing. Habitat CEO Rev. Lisa Lefkow says to date, the organization has built about 2,400 homes for Southwest Florida residents.

Over the next few weeks, WFTX and the Scripps Howard Fund plan a total of eight such check presentations which will cover $200,000 in donations to area organizations as we all work towards rebuilding the communities we serve.

The Fund is still soliciting donations; again, all money raised will go towards local relief efforts. Click here for more information and to contribute.

