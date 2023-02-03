Guilty verdict in 2020 Vessel Homicide case

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — 78-year-old James Allen of Ohio was found guilty of Vessel Homicide on Thursday following a four-day trial.

According to the State Attorney's Office, on March 5, 2020, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was dispatched to the scene of the incident in Wiggins Pass in Bonita Springs.

FWC was informed that a boat and a swimmer were involved. When FWC arrived, the boat was gone.

Witnesses said a man on the boat had thrown a floatation device in the water to the victim before leaving.

Around 20 minutes later, deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office located the vessel at the Cocohatchee boat ramp in Naples. Allen was operating the boat.

The victim died from his injuries shortly after the crash.

Surveillance camera video and GPS data showed that the boat hit the swimmer within 325 feet of the beach.

In addition to Vessel Homicide, Allen is also charged with Vessel Registration Violation/Violation of County Ordinance for being within 500 feet of a beach not in idle speed.

Sentencing is set for March 14.