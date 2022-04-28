Guadalupe Center preparing to open new education campus for families in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Families in the Immokalee area will soon have more access to educational resources for their children.

The Guadalupe Center is in the process of building the van Otterloo Family Campus for Learning.

Two buildings will split up the resources. The education building will have 12 classrooms for 154 children from 6-weeks-old to 5-years-old. Nearby, students will have access to out-of-school programs, including space for 117 Immokalee High School students preparing for college.

The education building goes beyond the classroom. It’ll give families access to medical, dental and other resources.

“The van Otterloo campus represents several years of dreams and hard work all coming together,” said Guadalupe Center President Dawn Montecalvo in a press release. “While we are marking the final stages of construction, we’re truly celebrating the endless opportunities that the new campus will provide to families in Immokalee. Education changes lives, and we’re so grateful for our generous supporters who believe in our mission and the students we serve.”

In the past five years, the waiting list for the childhood education program has gone beyond 400 students. The Guadalupe Center says with the new buildings, that number will drop significantly.

The buildings are expected to open in Summer 2022.