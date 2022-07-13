Great Wolf Lodge sets Naples groundbreaking date

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County and Naples city leaders will see years of work pay off when Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on a 20-acre entertainment and hospitality complex Thursday.

Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will be located off City Gate Blvd., near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. It will be their first venture into Florida.

A company spokesperson says the complex will feature 500 hotel rooms, a 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, and even more space for other attractions.

Other locations usually feature event spaces, family dining options, and "adventure" attractions. "MagiQuest," hosted at lodges in Boston and Grapevine, Texas, is a live-action game, where players are given a magic wand to interact with objects.

Talks between the county and Great Wolf began in the spring of 2021; in June of last year, commissioners approved $15 million in incentives to help solidify a deal.

The expected opening date is summer 2024.