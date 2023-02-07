Grant money is being awarded to Marco Island nonprofits

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Marco Island Community Grant Fund is awarding grant money to Marco Island nonprofits.

The grants will range from $1,000 to $15,000 and will focus on arts and culture, environment, healthcare, mental health, human services, and education. The application will open on Feb 13 and will go until March 3.

Deadline extensions and exceptions will not be tolerated. Final decisions on who the grant money is awarded to will be announced sometime in late March or Early April.

To learn more or apply visit colliercf.org.