Grand opening set for new Marco Island fire station

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A grand opening is set for next Friday for Fire Station 50 located at 1280 San Marco Road.

The City Council approved a contract with Manhattan Construction Group for approximately $12.5 million to demolish the old fire station and build a new state-of-the-art fire station and emergency operations center in June 2021.

Construction began in September 2021 and the new fire station will open on April 28, 2023.

The building is rated for a category 5 hurricane, it will house the City’s data center, and provide an emergency operations center to ensure consistent City services during hurricanes and other emergency events.

The city will offer tours of the fire station and food and drinks for attendees during the grand opening on April 28th at 10:30 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

Vehicle parking around the fire station is limited, but there is additional parking in front of City Hall at 50 Bald Eagle Drive and across the street at the NCH Urgent Care at 40 South Heathwood Drive

