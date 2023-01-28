Watch Now
Golisano Children's Museum hosts "Night at the Museum" gala

CMON.org
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 28, 2023
NAPLES, Fla. — The Golisano Children's Museum of Naples will host the Night at the Museum: Saturday Night Fever gala tonight.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will include live music from 70s tribute band The Disco Nights, an auction and a food and wine experience from celebrity Chef Philippe Haddad.

The museum described the gala as a "playful event for a serious reason – helping children grow through play-based learning."

For more information about the event and sponsorships, visit Night at the Museum.

