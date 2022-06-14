Golisano Children’s Museum gives free admission to military personnel and families

NAPLES, Fla. — The Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples announced its partnership with Blue Star Museums to offer free admission to active-duty military personnel.

The museum will offer free admission to military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day every summer starting now.

The free admission program that Blue Star Museums helps provide is available for anyone serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps - and up to five family members.

To see other participating museums, view this list on Blue Star Museums’ website.