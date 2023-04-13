Golden Gate student told detectives man exposed himself as she walked to school

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a report of a man who exposed himself to a teenager as she walked to school in Golden Gate.

The teen told detectives that she was recently approached by a man she did not know on two separate occasions during her morning walk to school. Both times the man asked her if she wanted to buy a bracelet and then pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals.

Both incidents happened in the alley in the 2500 block of Tropicana Boulevard.

CCSO is conducting extra patrols in the area for enhanced safety for students and residents. Deputies are also working with our community partners in Collier County Code Enforcement to remove overgrown vegetation and graffiti there.

According to CCSO, the teen described the man as Spanish, in his 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and no facial hair. She said the man had a black bicycle with him in both incidents. Detectives said she was unable to provide enough details for them to create a facial composite sketch of the suspect.

Investigators say she reported the incidents to a teacher and school officials notified the school’s Youth Relations Bureau deputy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Collier County Sheriff's Office says children can do the following:

