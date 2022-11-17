Watch Now
Golden Gate shooting 'not random,' say investigators

Posted at 9:46 AM, Nov 17, 2022
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Investigators with the Collier County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday's shooting that left one man dead was not a random act.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex on 16th Place Southwest around 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.

There, they found one man dead in a doorway. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Kia Soul prior to the shooting.

At least six to seven gunshots were heard by the witnesses.

Anyone with information should call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

