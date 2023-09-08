GOLDEN GATE | Police arrest 1, searching for 2nd suspect in months-long animal cruelty case

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Police say one suspect has been arrested and a second is still at large in a months-long animal cruelty case in Collier County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Pedro Solmulen is charged with unlawful disposal of a dead animal. CCSO is still searching for the second suspect, 45-year-old Yordis Gutierrez, who is a convicted felon. He faces the same charges.

The case began on May 1 this year when CCSO detectives found several animal carcasses in a wooded area near 18th Ave. NE and DeSoto Blvd. This is a residential area with two schools nearby.

The remains appeared to have been dumped on the property, with large sections removed and others burned. CCSO believed this to be an ongoing issue as the remains were in various stages of decomposition.

Deputies began monitoring the area with motion-activated cameras. They observed Solmulen and Gutierrez driving up in a blue Chevy Silverado. Each time the truck was seen in the area, fresh animal remains were found immediately after.

Detectives also tracked U.S. Department of Agriculture sales tags found on the remains to livestock auctions in which Gutierrez was the purchaser.

Solmulen was located and placed under arrest Friday at his Naples home.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez's whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at 239-252-9300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.