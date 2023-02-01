Golden Gate High School gets burglarized over the weekend

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Jan. 30 2023 the Principal at Gold Gate High School found evidence of a burglary.

Principal J. Mikulski told authorities he was receiving reports from custodians, teachers, and food service employees they were noticing illegal entry, and missing items.

Authorities noticed the affected areas were the media center, the ROTC office, and the t.v. production classroom, and the discipline office. Among the items stolen were digital cameras, computers, cameras, and an apple t.v. module, $6,100 in cash, and over $300 in Starbucks gift cards.

Officials believe the suspects entered on the northern side of the building and pried open a gym door. The investigation is still ongoing. Authorities believe the total cost of damages and stolen items is $16,000.