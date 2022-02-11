Watch
"Give Where You Live Collier" raised over four million dollars for area charities

Posted at 11:48 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 11:53:44-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The eighth annual “Give Where You Live Collier” raised a total of $4,315,279.

Organizers say there were a total of 2,593 donations from 2,128 donors. Including 1912 donations made online.

This is a partnership between The Community Foundation of Collier County and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.

40 Collier County basic needs and education nonprofits received a much-needed boost with donations, a $400,000 matching fund and $50,000 in prizes from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, and a $100,000 match from the Community Foundation.

For more information go to the Community Foundation of Collier County.

