FWC looking at social media video of hand touching tiger's nose

Animal preserve director issued citation for allowing someone to have contact with tiger
Citation issued for director at the Kowiachobee Animal Preserve, in Collier County, for allowing someone to make direct contact with a fully-grown white tiger
Posted at 5:24 PM, Feb 08, 2024
NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission is working on a complaint at the Kowiachobee Animal Preserve in rural Naples. A video surfaced on social media, showing a person's hand touching the nose of a fully-grown white tiger.

The investigation says the facility director, Brandy Verder, was giving her parent an up-close tour of the preserve and that her stepfather is the person who touched the tiger.

Citation issued for director at the Kowiachobee Animal Preserve, in Collier County, for allowing someone to make direct contact with a fully-grown white tiger

Investigators issued Verder a misdemeanor citation for allowing to have physical contact with the tiger.

