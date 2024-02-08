FWC looking at social media video of hand touching tiger's nose

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission is working on a complaint at the Kowiachobee Animal Preserve in rural Naples. A video surfaced on social media, showing a person's hand touching the nose of a fully-grown white tiger.
The investigation says the facility director, Brandy Verder, was giving her parent an up-close tour of the preserve and that her stepfather is the person who touched the tiger.
Investigators issued Verder a misdemeanor citation for allowing to have physical contact with the tiger.