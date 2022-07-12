FWC collects remains of Florida Panther on Immokalee Road

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The FWC collected the remains of an eight-year-old, female Florida panther on Tuesday. Authorities believe the panther died after being hit by a car.

The remains were found on Immokalee Road, just south of Immokalee.

According to the FWC, biologists learn valuable information by looking at panther remains.

If you see an injured or dead panther, FWC asks that you call their Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

For the FWC’s Florida Panther mortality information, go to their Panther Pulse webpage.