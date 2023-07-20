Free pet microchipping in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month, and Collier County Domestic Animal Services are offering free pet microchipping to county residents.

The offer begins Friday, July 21, and runs through Sunday, July 23 at Collier County Domestic Animal Shelter.

The shelter is located at 7610 Davis Blvd., Naples. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed to get your pet microchipped.

Microchips are small, electronic chips about the size of a grain of rice. If your pet is lost, the chip will provide an identification number, increasing the likelihood that they are returned home.