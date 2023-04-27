Four felons arrested after crime spree in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has arrested four convicted felons after they went on a crime spree in Collier County that lead deputies on multiple pursuits that caused Alligator Alley to be shut down last night.

Yeniel Aguilar Rodriguez, Frank Luis Henriquez Diaz, Abel Batista Palacios, and Jose Rodriguez Nodarc are being held on multiple charges including grand theft auto.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

According to CCSO the suspects drove over from Miami and ended up at Corkscrew Middle School where they stole an F250 pickup truck from the parking lot.

They then stopped at a gas station where they stole a keg of beer at the corner of Golden Gate and Wilson Boulevard.

CCSO said deputies spotted the stolen truck heading west on Golden Gate Boulevard at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop it. The suspects were then spotted driving recklessly while approaching U.S. 41.

CCSO say they attempted to stop the vehicle again, but the driver, Aguilar, fled, heading onto I-75.

According to CCSO Aguilar attempted to run a deputy off the road and strike other deputies with the stolen truck.

Deputies did deploy stop sticks which were successful in slowing down the suspects. The truck eventually went into a ditch where deputies were able to bring it to a stop.

Aguilar and Henriquez from the truck, crossing the highway where Rodriguez and Palacios were waiting with a getaway car.

When they were apprehended two of the suspects fought with deputies, even kicking a deputy in the chest.

Another one of the suspects attempted to strike deputies with the stolen vehicle he was driving.

Aguilar jumped into the passenger seat of the getaway car and kicked a CCSO deputy multiple times in the chest.

Henriquez also fought with the deputies trying to detain him.

The four have been arrested and taken into custody.