Fort Myers man found guilty in DUI Manslaughter case

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — A 46-year-old man was arrested and now charged after he crashed into a mini-van while under the influence, the incident happened on October 24, 2020.

Several witnesses say he was driving at high speeds and running red lights before he crashed into the van with four occupants. The driver died on scene and one passenger died at the hospital.

Lukasz Jacek Ryszka, has been found guilty and charged with two counts of DUI Manslaughter, DUI Serious Bodily Injury, DUI Damage Person/Property, two counts of Vehicular Homicide and Reckless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

The 46-year-old, Fort Myers resident, did a voluntary blood draw at the hospital at the request of the FHP Trooper and his medical blood alcohol level, an hour after the crash, was more than double the legal limit.

