Former nursing home employee arrested for stealing from resident with dementia

NAPLES, Fl. — A former Collier County nursing home employee is now facing multiple felonies, after a Collier County Sheriff's Office investigation revealed she stole nearly $12,000 from an elderly resident with dementia.

Tracey Anna Massey, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with exploitation of the elderly over $10,000 and grand theft over $10,000.

Massey stole nine checks totaling $11,900 from the victim and deposited them into her personal bank accounts. The victim, now deceased, was unable to care for himself and had a court-appointed guardian who made decisions on his behalf.

The investigation found the thefts occurred from September 2022 to March 2023 while Massey was an activity manager at ProMedica Skilled Nursing Facility, 3601 Lakewood Blvd., Naples.

Massey told detectives that the victim gave her some of the checks as a return payment for money borrowed, and also claimed the victim asked her to withdraw money because he wanted to have cash on hand. Detectives’ review of bank records debunked those claim

