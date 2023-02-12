Former NFL play is taking safety to a whole new level

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A North Collier County Firefighter has a few more ties to the Super Bowl this year than many residents.

Nate Allen played in the NFL as a safety for over eight years. One of those teams includes the Philidelphia Eagles. Now his career is taking safety to a whole new level.

Allen is now a firefighter for Collier County and is about to finish his probationary year.

With his former team playing in the super bowl today, Allen is putting on his best uniform to date and encouraging residents to stay safe and be responsible during the big game today.