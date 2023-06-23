Focus shifts to mix-use developments in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — With its beaches and resorts and first-class restaurants Naples will always be a tourist destination. But for the people who live here full time, the city is changing.

According to the Collier Economic Development Office from the beginning of the pandemic to last summer, more than 22,000 people moved to Naples.

Somewhat surprisingly, in the last five years, the number of people between 20 and 29 years old has led the population growth and it's gone up more than 18 percent.

Developers say that could have something to do with the city's focus on mixed-use developments, over the last several years.