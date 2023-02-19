Florida Highway Patrol investigates a hit-and-run on I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a hit-and-run this morning on Interstate 75.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a paved shoulder of the road when an unknown dark-colored Sedan collided with the vehicle. After the crash, the Sedan continued driving north on I-75.

The trooper sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the Sedan is asked to contact the FHP or Crimestoppers.

FHP says that leaving the scene of a crash that ends in property damage, death, or injury is against the law. They want to remind residents that law enforcement faces challenges investigating hit-and-run crashes when someone leaves the scene of the crime.

If ever involved in a crash FHP encourages you to stay at the scene and call for help.