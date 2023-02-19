Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Florida Highway Patrol investigates a hit-and-run on I-75

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 13:16:24-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a hit-and-run this morning on Interstate 75.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a paved shoulder of the road when an unknown dark-colored Sedan collided with the vehicle. After the crash, the Sedan continued driving north on I-75.

The trooper sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the Sedan is asked to contact the FHP or Crimestoppers.

FHP says that leaving the scene of a crash that ends in property damage, death, or injury is against the law. They want to remind residents that law enforcement faces challenges investigating hit-and-run crashes when someone leaves the scene of the crime.

If ever involved in a crash FHP encourages you to stay at the scene and call for help.

FHP Photo 1.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM