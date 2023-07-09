Florida Department of Economic Opportunity holds disaster recovery workshop in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO) will be holding a workshop in Naples for people who still have unmet disaster recovery needs after Hurricane Ian.

The workshop will be held on Monday at the Collier County South Regional Library from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The FDEO says the workshop will provide an overview of community development and how it will help those who still need repairs and others after the storm.

Residents who were impacted by Ian will also get the chance to provide their input on funding plans.