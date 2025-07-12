Florida Democrats tour 'Alligator Alcatraz,' call conditions 'appalling'

OCHOPEE, Fla. — Several Florida Democratic lawmakers were granted access to tour the controversial detention facility nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" after previously being denied entry.

The lawmakers spent four hours inside the facility on Saturday, much longer than the initially planned 30-minute tour.

"The conditions we saw in this internment camp — that's what it is and nothing less than that description — were appalling," said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Wasserman Schultz claimed there were 32 detainees per "cage," inadequate toilet facilities, and criticized the food portions provided to detainees.

Some lawmakers have begun referring to the facility as "Gator Grift."

Republican State Senator Blaise Engoglia offered a different perspective after the tour.

"The rhetoric does not match the reality from what you've been hearing from Democrats," Engoglia said.

Florida Emergency Management, the State Attorney General, and officials from the Trump administration have pushed back strongly against claims of mistreatment at the facility.

Outside the facility, opinions among local residents were divided.

"It's being sensationalized. It's not that big of a deal," said one supporter of the facility.

Others expressed concerns: "I don't think it's okay, I don't want it here... I don't want it anywhere but I don't want the Everglades disturbed."

Last week, several lawmakers were denied access to the facility. Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost said they received clarification that it is indeed a federal facility, which has implications for oversight.

"It means members of Congress are able to come here unannounced... and we will come here unannounced," Frost said.

