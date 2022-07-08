First vote-by-mail ballots for primary election to be sent Saturday

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office will send vote-by-mail ballots for overseas and military voters starting on Saturday.

Ballots for domestic voters will start being sent on Thursday, July 14.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is 5 p.m. on August 13. Collier County reminds residents that voted ballots must be physically returned - not just postmarked - to the Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day (August 23).

The United States Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots one week before the due date to avoid any unforeseen issues.

To request or track your ballot, go to the Collier Votes website or contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 239-252-8683.