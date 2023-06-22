First responders honored for saving Naples man who suffered 3 heart attacks

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday, Collier County firefighters, EMS crews and deputies were honored with The Phoenix Award for their work in saving a man's life.

The Phoenix Award is given to first responders who save a person in cardiac arrest, and that person makes a complete recovery.

The group of Collier County crews saved the life of Naples resident John Laurice, who had previously suffered two heart attacks.

When Laurice had a third heart attack, the emergency workers brought him back.

The event was special to Laurice, as it was the first time he was able to meet the people who saved him, in-person.

Personnel from Collier County EMS, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Naples Fire Department, Immokalee Fire Department, Marco Island Fire Rescue, North Collier Fire Rescue and the City of Naples Fire Department were recognized.