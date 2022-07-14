First look due at Naples Great Wolf Lodge

NAPLES, Fla. — Note: Images above are from typical Great Wolf locations; renderings of the Naples location will be revealed later today.

North America's largest indoor water park, the Great Wolf Lodge, is coming to Collier County.

It's a project that’s been in the works for some time now with county commissioners, but it becomes a little more of a reality as workers will break ground on the park on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

It will break ground in Naples on City Gate Boulevard near Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

The Great Wolf Lodge is expected to open summer of 2024 and according to developers of the park, it’s estimated to bring in more than 200 construction jobs, plus an additional 600 full-time and part-time jobs when the park opens.

Talks between the county and Great Wolf began over a year ago and county commissioners approved $15million dollars in incentives for the water park resort.

Shareholders of Great Wolf invested more than $250 million dollars to see this project completed.

The resort will feature 500 suites, a 100,000 square-foot indoor water park plus indoor attractions for the family.

The water park chain will be the first one to open in Florida.

