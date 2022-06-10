First-ever women's Veterans Day lunch celebrates female veterans’ careers

NAPLES, Fla. — Avow, a healthcare center in Naples, hosted its first-ever free event for Women’s Veteran’s Day.

The women gathered for lunch and exchanged stories and encouragements to one another.

After saying the pledge of allegiance as a group, they each introduced themselves and briefly described their time in the service.

Former specialist in the armed forces, Jackie Keay, said she believes female veterans would be ideal leaders to bring the Collier community together.

“I really want us to have a more prominent position and leadership roles in the community,” Keay said. “It’s needed. We are incredible leaders in this group and we want in.”

Former Lieutenant Colonel, Tina Gosling, said she feels like it’s important to have events like this one to acknowledge female veterans’ accomplishments - especially since it took so long for women to be recognized in the ranks.

“I think it’s celebrating, not just an awareness of women as veterans, but what we’ve been able to accomplish over the years and the comraderie that we all still have with each other,” Gosling said. “Once a soldier, once in the military, always in the military. You still have that connection.”

Women's Veterans Day is Sunday, June 12, and celebrates 74 years of women in the armed forces.