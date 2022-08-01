First Baptist Academy Lions looking for fresh start in 2022

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of coaches use a phrase at the start of the season to motivate the team.

For First Baptist Academy, they'll have one in due time.

"We haven't really shared with the kids yet what the theme or our season slogan is going to be yet," said head coach Billy Sparacio.

Sparacio is hoping his team can be motivated on their own by simply recognizing their potential.

"Everybody wants to win," said Sparacio. "But sometimes you can win because you're playing against someone who isn't as good. Our job as coaches is to help them see that and understand that and strive for excellence."

And heading into the season, many of these players are making sure that the team bond is as strong as ever.

"I think it’s very important that our team chemistry is incredible," said Micheal Votto. "Now we feel as if it’s our job to help out the younger kids. I think it’s beneficial to them that they don’t have freshman football, because they can watch us and see how to be a FBA Football player and what it’s all about.”

And with the season now just three weeks away, these players are making sure the work they’re doing now, doesn’t go unnoticed in 2022.

“This team is looking great so far right now," said Rich Emard. "We do workouts very early while everybody else is sleeping. We have great coaches that care about us. They always point out to us about Christ and everything. And we are just doing all the work on the field so that everything we are working on right now we can produce on the field.”

