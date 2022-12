GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in the 2800 block of 48th Terrace SW in Golden Gate around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Golden Gate.

Greater Naples Fire and North Collier Fire crews were able to rescue 2 dogs from the home.

There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.