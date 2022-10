NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters from Naples Fire Rescue and Collier Fire responded and found smoke in the area when they arrived at Vistas condominiums.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. at 4721 Villa Mare Lane.

Some units had to be evacuated.

Firefighters say the fire began in the electrical room and one person was treated on the scene but was released.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.