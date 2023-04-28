Financial manager of Naples pre-school steals nearly $80 thousand from company

NAPLES, Fla. — A woman who stole nearly $80 thousand from a Naples pre-school will have to pay all of it back, and spend 13 years on probation.

Naples Police say Heather Ortiz used a fake PayPal account to take money from the Fun Time Early Childhood Academy while she worked as the school's financial manager.

Ortiz used the school's business credit cards to pay herself, then deposit the money into her personal bank account.

Investigators say Ortiz did this several times. She stole $69 thousand from the company card, $4 thousand from a donation account and spent $7 thousand on personal shopping with the company's cards.

Ortiz will pay more $79 thousand back to the school in addition to spending two years on house arrest and another 13 on probation. She was found guilty of Grand Theft and Fraudulent Use of Personal Identification.