COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man was killed in a crash on I-75 early Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man collided with the driver of a Nissan sedan while traveling north on I-75, near Pine Ridge Rd., around 3:10 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 20-year-old Cape Coral man, sustained minor injuries.

FHP is investigating the crash to determine the direction both vehicles were traveling at the time of the crash.