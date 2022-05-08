FHP: Pedestrian killed by Collier sheriff patrol car

NAPLES, Fla. — A 19-year-old Naples man was struck by a Collier County Sheriff's Office patrol car after reportedly standing in front

of the vehicle's path.

Around 12 AM on Sunday, a CCSO patrol driver was heading North on Santa Barbara Boulevard, South of Hunter Boulevard when a pedestrian was reportedly standing near the path of the vehicle at Circle K gas station.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the CCSO patrol driver had emergency equipment activated when the pedestrian reportedly entered directly in front of the driver's path.

The vehicle collided with the 19-year-old Naples man.

As he came to rest on the right lane of Santa Barbara, he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

