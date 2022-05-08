Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

FHP: Pedestrian killed by Collier sheriff patrol car

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 11:36:49-04

NAPLES, Fla. — A 19-year-old Naples man was struck by a Collier County Sheriff's Office patrol car after reportedly standing in front
of the vehicle's path.

Around 12 AM on Sunday, a CCSO patrol driver was heading North on Santa Barbara Boulevard, South of Hunter Boulevard when a pedestrian was reportedly standing near the path of the vehicle at Circle K gas station.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the CCSO patrol driver had emergency equipment activated when the pedestrian reportedly entered directly in front of the driver's path.

The vehicle collided with the 19-year-old Naples man.

As he came to rest on the right lane of Santa Barbara, he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4