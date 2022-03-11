FHP: One dead, another hurt after semi-truck overturns into a canal in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says one man is dead and another hurt after troopers say they crashed and overturned a semi-truck into a water-filled canal on Friday morning.

According to the FHP crash report, a 22-year-old Miami man was driving the truck and a 23-year-old Tampa man was the passenger. They were traveling eastbound on Alligator Alley around 5:00 a.m. when troopers say the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the truck collided with the guardrail and overturned into a water-filled canal.

The passenger was taken to the hospital where he later died, and the driver was seriously hurt.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

