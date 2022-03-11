Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

FHP: One dead, another hurt after semi-truck overturns into a canal in Collier County

CollierCountyCrime
WFTX
CollierCountyCrime
Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 13:11:57-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says one man is dead and another hurt after troopers say they crashed and overturned a semi-truck into a water-filled canal on Friday morning.

According to the FHP crash report, a 22-year-old Miami man was driving the truck and a 23-year-old Tampa man was the passenger. They were traveling eastbound on Alligator Alley around 5:00 a.m. when troopers say the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the truck collided with the guardrail and overturned into a water-filled canal.

The passenger was taken to the hospital where he later died, and the driver was seriously hurt.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4