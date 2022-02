COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

Troopers say a pickup truck and a commercial motor vehicle crashed on I-75 South at mile marker 92 along Alligator Alley before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

They confirmed a fatality was involved but did not have further details.

Traffic was congested in the crash area, with one lane of travel opened in each direction for several hours.

FHP intends to release further information when it becomes available.