FHP investigates Naples fatal crash on Collier Blvd.

WFTX Digital
Posted at 6:34 AM, Dec 08, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash in Naples has part of Collier Boulevard closed on Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 32-year-old Naples man was killed in the crash.

It happened around midnight at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Manatee Road.

Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling north when it failed to stop at the intersection and collided with the back of a Chevrolet Silverado.

The passenger in the Tacoma died at the scene of the crash.

The driver along with two people in the Silverado was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The road is still closed as troopers investigate the cause of the crash.

