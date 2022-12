NAPLES, Fla. — Troopers investigating a deadly crash in Naples Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 around 1:45 a.m.

Investigators say the 58-year-old Naples man was walking in the eastbound lanes of Pine Ridge road when he was hit and killed by a car.

The 22-year-old driver was not hurt and the crash is under investigation by FHP.