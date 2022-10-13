FEMA hosting town hall meeting with Collier County Board of Commissioners

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Board of County Commissioners will be hosting a FEMA Town Hall tonight.

This will be a Hybrid Remote meeting and it will be held in the Board of County Commissioners Chambers from 6 to 9 p.m. Some of the Board Members may be appearing remotely, with staff present in person.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Collier Television and via live streaming online right here.. You can also attend in-person.

Representatives from FEMA and other federal relief agencies will be making presentations and answering questions from Collier County residents who have experienced significantly damaged or destroyed housing due to Hurricane Ian.

There will also be remote Zoom stations set up in three county libraries (one in each of the hardest hit Commissioner Districts of 1, 2 and 4):

South Regional - 8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy, Naples

Naples Regional - 650 Central Ave., Naples

Headquarters - 2385 Orange Blossom Dr., Naples

Register in advance to participate from home or from one of the three library locations online right here.

Speakers must complete and submit registration prior to the start of the meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Zoom presentation.